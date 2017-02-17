Help! My Boyfriend Took One Andrew Lamas Class And Now He's A Communist

By GENA BASHA February 17, 2017 at 1:21 pm

Everyone listen. I have a serious problem. My boyfriend took one Urban Studies course with celebrated professor Andrew Lamas, and now he's a communist. It was like, one week into "Liberation and Ownership" and the phrases "ethical consumers" and "down with the bourgeoisie" suddenly became wildly frequent elements of his vocabulary. I mean it's fine, but now every time someone says "capitalism" or "free market" in a sentence at dinner he just yells into his hands really loudly and gets a rash. And it's only getting worse. I was in his room the other day, and I saw a marked-up copy of "The Poverty of Philosophy" lying face down on his bed, and he's purging all his old clothing and only wearing red now. He always refers to the New York Times or CNN as "the media conglomerates" and only reads from sites like "US Uncut" and "The Other 98%". Last weekend I proposed we take a weekend trip together and stay at a nice hotel in the Poconos, but he got really upset and yelled at me, saying I was just one cog in the machine, and suggested we go to a campground instead and pitch a tent out of old bedsheets. It's crazy.

I don't know what to do. If this all ends badly, I'm blaming the Sociology department. All I want is to talk about the advantages of Uber vs Lyft without being scolded. Alas. A girl can only dream.